Oodles of sunshine to round out our final Sunday of 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Will we be finishing the month of December the way we started? You may recall that we had 5 dry days in a row to kickstart the month. That won’t be the case to wrap up the year but it will be mostly dry for the next 3. That’s pretty good for this time of the year.

Not only are we going to be dry on Sunday, but we will be under the spell of some sunshine too. What should you expect waking up? Potentially a few passing clouds and some damp spots, but overall, nothing to worry about. Temperatures starting in the upper 30s with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Check out the day planner below, you may notice that the wind is running out of the east. That is one factor that is going to help dry us out for the day. Now it may be pushing 15 mph, which may put a slight chill in the air when the sunsets or early in the morning. Expect the day to be a few degrees above average, which is actually 45 for this time of the year. Clouds may increase a bit later in the day. No rain to worry about at that time.

Where is all that rain from Christmas day and from our Saturday night? It’s all shooting to the north to areas of Canada.

The area of low pressure and dip in the jet stream that was the cause of everything will be out of the picture. A weak ridge of high pressure moves in and that will protect us from any rain and the thick clouds. There may be some regions that will deal with some air stagnation at this time, but I don’t anticipate a problem near Portland.

Not only is the sun going to be shining around the Willamette Valley, it should be out for just about everyone. There may be some pockets that are clouded over a bit more than others, but blue sky should make an appearance. With the dry days coming, it will be a perfect time to get a bike ride in or maybe clean out that garage to clear a spot for the car for some upcoming cold rainy days.

Speaking of rain, that is back in the forecast Wednesday. Possibilities for some moisture to arrive late Tuesday night for the coast. The forecast is trending in that direction at this time.

Have a great Sunday!