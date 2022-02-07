Oregon battles cloudy incursion to start the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This week in weather news, February will try to mimic early Spring.

Not the case on Monday as clouds take over the forecast. Those clouds may produce a few showers, too. This is going to be our single chance for rain this week. The rest of the week will indeed imitate late March.

Futurecast has a line of showers from Astoria south to Newport by Monday morning. Those showers will pass through the valley through the course of the day. Unfortunately, most will dry up before we get much action around Portland.

We could use the rain. We could use the mountain snow, too. Both are having a hard time right now. The window for showers in Portland will be around 8 a.m. to noon. After that, conditions will likely just be cloudy and dry. We are not expecting any rain east of the mountains. There is not enough moisture to handle the high pressure. Rain totals will be rather stunted, with most locations seeing under a tenth of an inch.

Swipe through the graphics now to see some visual representations of what will be moving across the state Monday.

The day planner is projecting a mostly cloudy day with little rain in Portland. I would count on a few drops here or there, especially in the aforementioned window above, with temperatures to start in the mid to upper 30s. The day will top off in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Sun breaks are possible from the west to the east by late afternoon to sunset. Conditions will start to dry up as the front moves by.

Temperatures starting in the 40s for the Oregon coast Monday. Temperatures will not warm up much for those of you out at the coast, a good 10 to 15 degrees colder than what was going on Sunday afternoon. Central Oregon should hit the upper 50s under a sunny sky.

Lastly, there is an air stagnation advisory in place until 10 p.m. Monday for the central and southern Willamette Valley. For those of you that are sensitive to the pollutants that become trapped into the winter, you will want to avoid the outdoors. Hope for this to mix out as we go into Tuesday, but we may have another advisory put into place.