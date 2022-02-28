PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The wettest day this month, by far, will be in by morning. We have our third atmospheric river of the year coming in quickly. This plume of moisture is going to increase the flood concerns around the coast and low-lying areas of the Willamette Valley.

This type of moisture usually comes with warmer air. Temperatures are expected to push the upper 50s to near 60 degrees on Monday. A strong southerly wind, increasing to the lower 30s, will blow the rain around for the Oregon coast and Portland. A high wind warning for the Oregon coast until 4 p.m. Monday. A flood watch for the northwest Oregon coast until Tuesday.

Swipe left or right through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the rain and weather alerts Monday.

The most intense rain will arrive in the morning. The moisture may lift to the north for a while in the afternoon, giving a break to some to the south. That river will again drop into the valley by night. Due to the ongoing rain for spots like Astoria and Tillamook, the flood risks will be higher. Check out the flood watch graphic that is in the slideshow for more details.

The hefty load of moisture that is moving in, accompanied by the rain, may lead to an avalanche issue for the mountains. Snow levels will be jumping to around 6,500 to 7,000 feet Monday and Tuesday. Read more about the avalanche danger here.

Weather models are projecting upwards to 2 inches of rain by Tuesday for the northern Willamette Valley. It may be leaning on the bold side, but we can expect many passing an inch of rain Monday. By late tonight, depending on the parking spot of the atmospheric river, we may be pushing two inches.