Coastal flood concerns increase ahead of this weekend

The Northern Oregon Coast could see up to 2 more inches of rain by Friday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rain will continue to fall along the Oregon Coast as a plume of moisture fuels all the precipitation.

Major flooding issues continue in Western Washington due to all the rain. For our region, a Coastal Flood Advisory until 4 p.m. Friday is now in place. The heaviest rain through Friday will stay across the coast and highest terrain and foothills of the Coast and Cascade ranges. About 1-2 inches more of rain is expected from now through Sunday for the northern coast. Another spot to watch will be Cowlitz and Klickitat counties in Washington.

Flood stages for local rivers will likely be an issue around our region, some dealing with larger concerns than others. We will have active alerts for the Cowlitz River at Kelso and multiple water sources through the counties of Umatilla and Union in Oregon and Walla Walla and Columbia in Washington over on the east side of the two states. Conditions start to dry up by Sunday, but we will start the weekend wet.

The Willamette Valley will experience a rain shadow, which will limit the more intense rain totals. The updated forecast rain model below is displaying around 2 inches for areas near Tillamook with something closer to a quarter to half an inch from Salem to Portland.

High pressure should take over by Sunday leading to some sunshine, but you may experience some fog due to that damp ground and clearing sky.

