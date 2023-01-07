PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a characteristically rainy week in the Portland metro area, this weekend is shaping up to have the same weather conditions.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reported that Portland could see close to ¾ of an inch of rain by the end of the weekend.

“An impressive train of storms over the next week will keep a rainy/wet pattern in place across the west,” she said. “We have showers in the forecast every day thru next week, with highs mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Next Tuesday may be our driest day of the bunch.”

Bayern said that people should keep their raincoats on standby throughout the weekend. Both the Portland area and the Oregon Coast will experience rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, with more consistent showers occurring on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, snow levels are expected to remain near the Cascades passes this weekend. Bayern also reported that snow levels will hover between 4,500 and 5000 feet, and Government Camp could see 1 to 3 inches.

KOIN 6 will continue to monitor the latest weather as it develops over the region.