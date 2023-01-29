PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out.

Sunday will feature windy conditions from the Cascades to the coast. We will see lots of sunshine, but it will be quite cold. Temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 30s on Sunday in Portland as the bitter east wind continues all day.

Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day across Portland and likely below zero at the ski resorts.

Wind chill graphic for January 29, 2023 (KOIN)

There is a hard freeze on the way Sunday night across all of western Oregon and southwest Washington, with temperatures getting down into the lower 20s across the metro area. Some outlying areas that are wind-sheltered could fall into the teens. Sunday night will be one of the coldest nights of the winter across the metro area.

The day planner for Sunday, January 29, 2023 (KOIN)

No sign of snowfall in the metro area coming up in the next 7 days, as we will slowly begin to warm back up to near normal by mid-week.