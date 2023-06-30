The sun goes down between clouds and an expansive view of trees in a valley. (Credit: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest drought report for Oregon puts the state for a slightly higher amount of drought than the week before ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, but there’s still a silver lining.

As of June 27, roughly 46% of Oregon is in some form of drought, which as KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern says, is “a slight worsening from numbers last week.”

Fortunately, the statewide drought has improved quite a bit since the start of the new water year, which is Oct. 1, 2022, thanks to “hearty rainfall over the winter and early spring months,” Bayern said.

Currently, there are no areas in Oregon under severe or extreme drought.

A snapshot of Oregon’s drought conditions as of June 27, 2023 (Credit: U.S. Drought Monitor)

“With summer kicking off and our driest months on the way, it is likely that statewide drought will slowly expand,” Bayern said. “But in general, drought has greatly improved over the last year and that is something to celebrate. We can only hope the rain returns come the fall time to replenish our reservoirs and keep our ecosystems healthy.”

The approaching Fourth of July holiday will see an increase in hot temperatures over the weekend, with temperatures potentially sizzling to the upper 90s on July 4 itself.

Meanwhile, dry and relatively low humidity conditions on Friday through Saturday will keep wildfire and brush fire potential elevated.

Temperatures are expected to remain hot after the Fourth of July.