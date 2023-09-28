PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy rain, mountain snow and six consecutive days with measurable precipitation in Oregon. One would think the drought situation in the Pacific Northwest would have improved. Unfortunately, one major rain event won’t help clear the extreme drought seen in parts of the Beaver State.

A rain deficit remains for Portland despite seeing over an inch of rain in the last seven days. The recent fall rains haven’t been for nothing. Oregon and Washington’s wildfire threat is significantly less than just a week prior. The recent rainfall has also helped stop the drought situation from getting worse.

Oregon’s drought comparison over the past month as ‘extreme’ drought conditions return to the region

As of Thursday afternoon, Portland’s rain deficit for September sits just above a tenth of an inch. That’s a comfortable spot for Portland to remain, but that’s coming off the heels of below-normal rainfall in the months prior. That’s the driving force for keeping the drought extreme over the Cascades and along the coast.

When looking at Portland’s water year, from October 2022 to the present day, the rain deficit sits at nearly an inch and a half. Until that number comes down, Oregon will continue to see some form of drought across the region.