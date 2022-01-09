Oregon dry on Sunday, but river stages will be monitored

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sunday will mark the second dry day for the Willamette Valley and that will help lower the local rivers.

High pressure will create an inversion that will keep temperatures warmer aloft. But it comes with the vulnerability for patchy fog around the valley on Sunday morning. The fog may take some time to burn off, keeping some locations south in the valley a bit cooler. Most should see sunshine on Sunday with an east wind coming through to help stir the air. If all plays out to expectations, temperatures should warm to the upper 40s around Portland.

River stages will be mainly in the green to yellow (no or near flood stage).

The Pudding River will be the local concern down near Aurora, Oregon. It may crest on Sunday around 22.22 feet, which actually puts it at the minor flood stage. Projections have the river dropping swiftly through the early part of the week.

Sunday morning will start nice and dry. Outside of the patchy fog, we should have sunshine. Plenty of sunshine aloft, which will make for a great day to get up on the mountain for skiing and snowboarding. No issues by the time we get to Sunday afternoon, which means a clear and cold night is coming. High pressure shifts to the east and we will see a weak disturbance by Monday, but no issues on Sunday.

Now is a good time to check out the weather graphic slideshow below for a visual representation of the forecast.

It will be a chilly start, with morning temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. There may be some slick spots out there if we have some fog form and temperatures drop enough. The east breeze will pick up in intensity Sunday afternoon. We may have some areas pushing 15 to 20 mph. Daytime highs will be warmer out for the Oregon coast, pushing the mid 50s. It’s going to be a cold day east of the mountains, with highs in the 30s and 20s. Central Oregon may break into the lower 40s this afternoon. South in the valley, where the wind is sheltered, the temperatures are colder. This is where fog may form and the temperatures have a harder time to warm — but at least it will be a dry day.