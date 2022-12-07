PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.

Next chance for rain? The coast will encounter rain first Wednesday evening. Then rain arrives over Portland beginning early Thursday morning. A southerly wind increases Thursday morning with gusts for the valley 20-30 mph.

Weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service begin Thursday:

Winter weather advisory for snow, wind Thursday for Washington Cascades/foothills

Winter weather advisory for snow, wind Thursday Oregon Cascades/ foothills

