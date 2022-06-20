PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It has been a cool and wet spring for Portland. Monday is our last day before summer officially arrives, but this day will feel pretty good. Not much rain in the forecast as we start to enter more of a dry and warm pattern. Monday will be our day of changeover!

There will be some clouds to start the day. There is one weak disturbance moving through and it may even spark up a quick shower for the Oregon coast in the early hours of Monday. The northern Willamette Valley will push the clouds out of the area by the afternoon and evening, bringing in more sunshine.

Temperatures from Vancouver south to Salem should top off in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We are looking at a forecast high in Portland of 72 degrees. That is pretty good for how the spring months have turned out this year.

The zone planner is bringing in plenty of sunshine for the Gorge, especially east of Hood River. Highs Monday will be warmest around The Dalles, where the forecast is calling for the mid to upper 70s. By the time we get into the evening hours, we are gearing up for a beautiful sunset around the area. We will be running slightly below average, which is now 75 degrees for Portland.

If you swipe through the graphics in the slideshow, you will notice the temperature departure for the day. The blue represents daytime temperatures that are below average. It won’t stay that way this week. We are gearing up for more 80s and we may even flirt with 90-degree temperatures by the weekend (temperature trend).

Futurecast does try to keep a stack of clouds out for the northern Oregon coast on Monday. It should retreat enough for some sun to break in. We may even have a sunset that falls beneath that layer of clouds. Futurecast is also painting a few lingering showers for northeast Oregon, over in the Willowa-Whitman National Forest. Have a great last day of spring!