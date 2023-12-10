PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wet weather is once again upon us!

Oh yes, another atmospheric river event is underway here in Portland. The wet weather will keep the flooding threat elevated through Sunday. Landslides also remain a concern due to the excessive rain along the coast. The difference between the atmospheric river earlier in the week and this weekend’s event is that this recent event is expected to last just a couple days unlike the one we saw earlier in the week.

But Saturday night into Sunday evening, Portland could still see an additional inch of rain.

The Oregon shoreline will be hit the hardest with excessive rain.

Newport’s rain total forecast is more than 2.5 inches of additional rain from Saturday night until 10:30 p.m. Sunday, while Tillamook’s forecast is coming in at 2.33 inches of additional rain.

Once we get to Monday, we’ll expect to start the week mainly dry in Portland.

And as we head into the start our out new workweek, daytime highs will hover in the low 50s throughout the metro area, but the morning lows start to dip into the upper 30s or low 40s.

If you’ll be out and about on Sunday, grab the rain gear and drive carefully out there with plenty of ponding expected on the roadways.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all the latest weather details.