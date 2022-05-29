PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes the end of May can bring in a warm and dry start to the Rose Festival activities, and other years, it may be rain. This time around, we are battling the rain for the early days of CityFair and the full Memorial Day weekend.

It’s only temporary, as an area of low pressure pushes across the Portland area and the Pacific Northwest (PNW). Sunday morning should be full of clouds, with only a few broken clouds in the forecast to start the day. There will be a few isolated showers, and even some mountain snow. A winter weather advisory is in place for the Cascades until 11 a.m. There may be a few more inches in the morning hours above the passes.



The real bulk of moisture will be on the east side of the state to start the morning. Gear up for some rain in Pendleton and Baker City. The Blue and Wallowa mountains are going to pick up some snow. It’s also going to be a windy day for central and eastern Oregon. Wind may gust to around 35 or 40 mph.

Swipe through the graphics to see how the dry time transitions into scattered showers for the valley and foothills by afternoon.

Those of you along the Oregon coast should be prepared for some showers on Sunday, too. This is due to the gusty onshore flow that will hang around for the day. Models even project a late surge of moisture at night Sunday. It’s likely that we pick up another quarter of an inch of rain around the area. Lastly, expect the temperatures around the state to be in the 50s and lower 60s. It is going to be a