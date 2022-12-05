PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday’s snow and mixed precipitation will give way to a possibility of some icy roads for your early Monday morning commute.

While we may have a period of slightly warmer temperatures overnight, there’s still a chance for a few showers by the pre-dawn hours. Also, any areas that stay colder — around 32 degrees or below — will wind up with moisture freezing on roads and other spots.

Please use caution when heading out on back or neighborhood roads in the hills of Portland, higher elevations of Clark and Cowlitz counties and The Gorge into Monday morning.

Expect the rest of Monday to be milder and drier with daytime highs in the Portland metro area reaching the lower 40s. Our bout with winter weather on the west sides of Oregon and Washington is over for now. The Cascades and Central and Eastern parts of the region are still cold, and snow will stay on the ground now.

Expect some showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but they should stay rain for the majority of us.

Meanwhile, our next storm system with lowland rain and mountain snow is set to arrive Thursday. Showers linger Friday, while another very wet system builds in for the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the 40s during the day, with mid to upper 30s at night through the rest of the week.