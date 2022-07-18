PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After taking a dip back in June temperatures, we will return to our normal summer broadcasting!

Portland will clear out the lingering area of low pressure and as that occurs, we will fill back up with blue sky and sunshine. Clouds will try to prevent the sunshine from beaming through Monday morning. Wait it out a few hours and they will be out of the picture.

Most locations south of Multnomah County should start the day with sunshine. That includes locations like Albany, Monmouth and Salem. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as a result.

How warm? Temperatures are expected to hit near average for this time in July. Temperatures likely will jump to the lower 80s on Monday with a few spots in the upper 70s. Rather pleasant for the Oregon coast, highs pushing the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Not a bad day for a coastal hike or a trip to the beach.

Swipe through the slideshow below to also catch the fire weather outlook and some of the weather headlines.

Of course we are now in the driest points of the year, as July and August are very dry compared to our rainy season. We have an elevated risk for fire weather out in southeast Oregon Monday: dry and windy. There is also a chance for minimal wildfire smoke to stream down from the north out of British Columbia. This won’t impact air quality and it likely won’t be noticeable. There is a possibility that it offers a little more color to the sky at sunset.