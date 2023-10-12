PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloud coverage could eclipse the annular solar eclipse Saturday morning across Oregon.

Don’t rule the chance to see the ‘ring of fire‘ out just yet. Yes, there will be clouds, but a few thinner clouds could give you a filtered view of Saturday’s eclipse starting at 8:06 a.m.

Portland will see mostly cloudy skies when the peak of the eclipse happens around 9:15 a.m. to 9:20 p.m.

The most picturesque view of the ‘ring of fire’ will be found from the Albany area to Medford.

Despite the best views of the ‘ring of fire’ clouds will likely be found across western Oregon.

However, with some weather models, the Crater Lake National Park area could be the perfect spot to see Saturday morning’s annular eclipse.