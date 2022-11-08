PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you haven’t dusted off the winter gloves and the heavier fall jacket, now is the time!

We have some cold mornings coming our way as colder air takes over the region. For your Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the 30s. Most are in the upper 30s, but we can’t rule out some locations in the mid-30s. If we clear out enough, there may even be a few spots that drop to the lower 30s.

Throughout the morning, the wind will start to shift more so out of the east. That type of wind, this time of the year, will feel cold. Your exposed skin will be vulnerable to the wind. There will be a wind chill in the morning that will not feel great.

Tuesday afternoon, the temperatures will be warmer for the Oregon coast versus the rest of the state. We may get some highs in the lower 50s. Newport with a forecast high of 53 degrees for the day. Not too shabby!

Outside of the mountain, there will be some cold temperatures over in central Oregon. Madras will top off in the mid to upper 30s. With moisture moving up north through Deschutes county, there may even be some snow around. Mt. Bachelor should have some fresh snow throughout the day. Snow is possible for Bend and surrounding communities too!

Swipe through the slideshow below for a visual representation of the forecast.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all your latest weather information.