PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a mainly dry, but blustery Saturday, we’ll move into Sunday with decreasing east wind and colder daytime high temperatures. Expect highs to be in the mid- to upper-30s at best the next couple of days.

An area of low pressure has been dropping down the Oregon Coast. As it continues to drop it will swing moisture back up our way for a chance of rain and snow showers. Looks like areas above 500 feet have the best chance to see some snow. This includes Southwest Washington, the Lower Columbia, Willapa Hills and North Coast Range. Of course, the Cascade Foothills, Cascades and parts of the Columbia Rivere Gorge could see some snow showers, too.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for Central and Eastern Oregon, Southeast Washington and the Idaho panhandle. Showers of snow with accumulation of 1-3 inches is possible. Ice is also a possibility, with the prediction of light glaze in some areas, especially along I-84.

Monday we’ll dry out again, but stay colder. A few showers Tuesday and Wednesday as we watch the next approaching frontal system. This will bring more rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains.

