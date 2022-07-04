PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let Monday’s forecast be the cherry on the top of the Fourth of July celebrations. It won’t be a summer day that pushes the heat, but it will be a wonderful day to be outdoors.

If you’re getting together with friends or hitting the Waterfront Blues Festival, make sure you have at least a long-sleeve for later at night. Portland will start the day with morning clouds and temperatures in the upper 50s. Clouds will be in and out for the first handful of hours of the day. We get to around noon and we will start to have clearing from Salem up to Portland. Expect sunshine to take over as the day moves along.

If you’re going boating, the water remains fairly cold (many locations in the 60 degree range). Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s on Monday.

How about the firework shows? Expect a fairly clear night with temperatures in the mid 60s. You may want that blanket or sweatshirt for the show. Expect a firework smoke haze to hang around afternoon. This will lower the air quality, too.

Late Monday night we will have clouds strolling in from the south into the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. We may start seeing that for areas like Salem, south to Corvallis. Eventually some showers will move in too, but that will likely hold off until Tuesday morning.

Cycle through the graphics below to see how the day breaks down visually on the Futurecast.

Temperatures will be warmest Monday in the lower Columbia basin, with highs topping off around the mid 80s for Hermiston. With sunshine projected earlier around Salem, temperatures are probably going to be a few degrees warmer in Marion County than Multnomah.

Have a safe and jolly Independence Day!