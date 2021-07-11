Oregon on the fringe of heat bubble to the south

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)- All-time record highs are in jeopardy to the south, as temperatures continue to crank up around Las Vegas and communities of southern California. Las Vegas tied their all-time record on Saturday and they will be very close to that temperatures again Sunday.

The bubble of heat is staying to the south of Portland, but that heat is still finding a way to portions of Oregon as we are sitting on the fringe. Expect summer temperatures once again Sunday, likely above average for most. The Oregon coast is the place to be if you want to stay a bit cooler. We will get to those temperatures below in the slideshow of graphics.

Before we get there, look at this weather pattern graphic. It will represent the high pressure zone that is in place to the southwest. The core of that is going to be building around the border of Nevada, California and Arizona on Sunday. That is going to be the zone of extreme temperatures, with heat continuing for some time.

Why?

That area of high pressure has no way to flatten until that disturbance to the east near Illinois departs. Eventually this ridge will not be as potent, allowing for conditions to drop back to more of a reasonable heat, although still very hot. This weather pattern will look different by Wednesday as that area of low pressure to the northwest in the Gulf of Alaska finally finds a way to the Pacific Northwest (PNW).

As for our Sunday forecast, we have morning clouds streaming into Portland and nearby communities. They stop around the border of Clackamas and Marion counties.

The northwest Oregon coast will keep the clouds in place, too. This will keep temperatures cooler through the morning hours, until the clouds dissipate and the sun comes breaking through. This is why the temperatures have been warmer in Salem than Portland the last 5 days. This is also the reasoning for keeping our temperatures out of the 90s for Vancouver and Portland. The influence of the ocean and the passage of the Columbia river can not be underestimated!

Here is your forecast for your Sunday afternoon, separated into each zone (graphics below).