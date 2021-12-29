Oregon on Wednesday: Sunny, cold, windy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Wednesday we finally clear out the clouds and bring in some sunshine for the region. Unfortunately, that sunshine isn’t going to warm us up all that much.

Futurecast is projecting some leftover snow early in Wednesday morning, but mostly for the Cascades foothills. The rest of the valley should be dry and already starting to open up by morning. With surface temperatures below freezing, the snow and the ice will be present for your drive.

Snow starts to taper off for areas like Pendleton and down into Madras by late morning. The winter weather advisory expires at 10 a.m. and there may be anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow on the ground.

It looks like the whole state dries up by the early afternoon, removing the threat for snow. We should have a sunny sky for the Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley, Gorge, Cascade Mountains and the lower Columbia Basin by afternoon.

By late Wednesday night, there may be some high clouds rolling in. This is before the snow and rain event that is expected on Thursday. There will not be enough moisture late Wednesday to produce any snow or a wintry mix.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of what is going on Wednesday. If you check out the day planner, you can see that the afternoon is going to be nice and bright. You may actually need the sunglasses. You will want to pair those with your favorite winter hat and gloves. We can also expect some gusty conditions on Wednesday, cranking out of the Gorge in the morning and early afternoon. That will usher in some cold air and it will offer a wind chill for most spots.

You definitely need to bundle up and be prepared for daytime highs at freezing or below. The wind gust forecast has wind pushing 20 to 30 mph by late morning. We have no weather alerts in effect, but we will keep an eye for any to pop up Wednesday.