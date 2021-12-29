Oregon, SW Washington prep for more icy roads Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With some light snowfall expected overnight, Wednesday brings wind chill and cool temperatures causing a potential for continued icy roads around Oregon and Southwest Washington.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 8 a.m. Wednesday for Benton, Franklin, Umatilla and Walla Walla counties.

ODOT and PBOT crews have been de-icing and treating roads across Oregon, minimizing some slick, and icy spots. However, officials still warn drivers should be careful and some areas may have black ice.

❄ Temperatures will once again drop below freezing tonight, creating icy conditions across Portland. If you must travel tonight or tomorrow morning, make sure you're prepared for potential black ice and slick roads and sidewalks. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) December 29, 2021

Side roads have thin coat of snow flurries, while main roads and highways are mostly clear early Wednesday morning.

ODOT also warns drivers to drive slower in winter weather and keep an eye out for potentially dying, snow-laden trees close to the road that may fall. On Monday, an ODOT dashcam caught the moment when a tree began to fall on I-5 near Wolf Creek as an ODOT crew member was driving by.

Parts of Washington County are in snow zone mode. Areas requiring traction devices include a stretch of Cornell Road from Cedar Hills Boulevard to the Multnomah County Line, Barnes Road fro 118th Avenue to Multnomah County Line and 175th Avenue from Scholls Ferry Road to Rigert.

KOIN 6 News found out the reason Washington County had more weather-related accidents on Monday compared to Multnomah County is that the temperature was several degrees cooler – leading to more ice on the roads. Crews were busy sanding all day Tuesday — working around the clock.

Trimet said they are continuing to monitor winter weather conditions and installed tire chains for some buses, meaning service will be slower than usual.

Bus lines running with chains Tuesday morning include 8-Hillside, 63-Washington Park/Arlington Heights, 80-Kane/Troutdale Road and 81-Kane/257th. While lines 51-Vista and 63-Washington Park/Arlington Heights are detoured.