PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – They say summer doesn’t officially start around Portland until after the Fourth of July. Well, we have already had one heat wave and some warm days. It’s safe to say it has already arrived. Yet, temperatures are going to be cool Sunday, with highs likely in the lower 70s.

Not much to say other than it’s going to be more like a May afternoon. Temperatures should be in the upper-70s for this time of the year. What will prevent the valley from the warm up? We are sitting in a trough, which is keeping us cloudy in the valley. Those clouds will be here to start the day in Portland.

What can we expect throughout the day? Use the slideshow below to see how the futurecast plays out.

There will be some spotty showers in the area by Sunday morning. Any sort of drops that come out in the morning should be rather light. Weather data is showing a couple cells around the I-84 corridor and state line from The Dalles to Arlington. Sunshine to start for areas like Madras and Baker City. That will help develop some energy for a potential stormy afternoon and evening (especially to the east).

How about locally? Those clouds will us cool until the afternoon — similar to how Saturday went. There is a chance we kick those clouds out of here by late afternoon and evening. Most will be mainly dry on Sunday.

A great day to visit the Waterfront Blues Festival! We won’t be dealing with any extreme temperatures and you should have a really nice evening forecast coming. Expect sun breaks and potentially a really nice sunset today.

Warmest temperatures around the Hermiston region, with highs in the lower 80s. We will have to wait a few days before we get to that type of heat in metro area.