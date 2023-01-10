PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In typical Pacific Northwest fashion, rain is expected to fall through the week. Despite rain chances lasting through the week’s end, there will be moments of dry weather.

Tuesday’s forecast has the most frequent breaks in the rain. Sunshine is a possibility come sunrise. That will fade as clouds increase during the afternoon hours. Rain will follow during the evening hours. Breezy conditions will continue, with some relief by Tuesday evening.

Rain accumulation will near an additional 0.01″-0.1″ through the Willamette Valley by Wednesday evening. Coastal locations could see closer to 0.1″-0.4″.

Forecast rain totals through Wednesday afternoon

The surplus of rain seen this water year is keeping the drought situation at bay, not only in Oregon, but across the west.

Drought comparison over the last month in Oregon

Snow elevations remain above 4,000 ft. this week as temperatures in the valley and coastal locations sit slightly above normal.