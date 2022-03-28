PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After hitting the lower 70s this weekend, we will take a small step back this afternoon. Expect morning clouds and even some scattered showers in the Willamette Valley.

If you watch the video, you can see how the Futurecast will work out for the morning hours. Portland will still hit temperatures that are above average for the day. We aren’t going to go for a wild spring rollercoaster ride, but we are on the rollercoaster that you don’t wait in line for. We will have temperatures up and down this week, but there won’t be a significant switch in weather.

You can check out the forecast in your community in the slideshow below.

The common theme Monday across the region is morning clouds and showers, turning to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures for the coast are going to be in the lower to mid-50s. Tillamook may get the boost to the upper 50s. If we clear out the clouds early in the valley, we may have places reaching the mid-60s Monday afternoon. Salem and McMinnville are both projected for the mid-60s.

The chance for showers should end around late morning to mid-day. We may luck out to a few rainbows and a pleasant sunset today. A similar forecast for the Gorge, with showers in the morning, too. If you are checking this out over in The Dalles, you can expect another day in the 70s.

We are not expecting a lot of rain out of this event Monday. Forecast rain totals are generally around one-tenth of an inch or less. However, areas of the California coast are going to get some much needed rain.

Unfortunately, it may arrive with too much steam and it may cause some flooding concerns. Most of the moisture doesn’t make it that far inland, too. Areas around Los Angeles may pick up over an inch of rain by Tuesday.

We could use some of that rain to help out our allergy forecast. In fact, the little bit that is expected Monday will help lower our pollen count. It will then spike right back up Tuesday, holding strong in the high category through the week. Wednesday may be more pleasant than the forecast is calling for right now. That is because we have another rain chance midweek. Stay dry and enjoy the weather.