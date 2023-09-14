PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon is seeing worsening drought conditions along the coast, according to U.S. Drought Monitor data published Thursday.

As September marks a drier time for the west coast, officials said low stream flow and precipitation led to parts of Oregon expanding into severe drought, including Clatsop and Tillamook counties.

“Drought continues to worsen along the northwest corner of Oregon with Thursday’s latest drought update. I’m not surprised that some locations have fallen deeper into drought conditions due to the lack of rain,” KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Josh Cozart explained.

“September is typically a drier month for us here in the PNW. It’s known as the third driest month, just behind July and August, but Portland’s rain deficit has grown to nearly a half inch for the month of September. So, these below normal rain amounts are helping increase the drought situation. Portland hasn’t seen accumulative rain in over 10 days, and very little rain is expected over the next week. So, drought conditions will continue to worsen until the fall rains return,” Cozart added.

The latest drought data comes after Gov. Tina Kotek declared a drought emergency in Gilliam, Lincoln and Douglas counties on September 6.

According to Thursday’s drought monitor data, parts of Gilliam and Lincoln counties are in severe drought and Douglas County is moderate.