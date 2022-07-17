PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you woke up to a few areas of fog and low clouds Sunday morning. This is a lot like we saw Saturday. However, clouds will be quicker to clear out and temperatures should warm up a bit more.

The coast will also see some nice weather Sunday as well. Temperatures are starting off in the 50s along the coast but will warm into the mid-60s Sunday afternoon. This would be a great day to get in a round of golf.

The gorge got off to a nice start and will see plenty of sunshine Sunday with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s — a great day to get outside and take a hike or a bike ride.

I do not see any rain coming in the next 7 days with temperatures remaining right around average for this time of the year. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the next seven.