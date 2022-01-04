Oregon, SW Washington brace for potential flooding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many people are bracing for the possibility of flooding, as we prepare for another strong system to bring rain Wednesday night and Thursday.

The Pudding River near Canby is one of the trouble spots causing some minor flooding. People are concerned about what the coming days could bring.

“With the soils as saturated as they already are, and also the likelihood of some snow melting from lower elevations, all of that is going to combine for the threat of flooding,” Andy Bryant, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service, explained.

Bryant told KOIN 6 News that Wednesday and Thursday will bring a one two punch of snow melt and rain.

“We don’t see this being a historic flood, but it’s definitely going to affect multiple rivers. This is another weather hazard, and for the folks who this impacts, this will be pretty serious,” Bryant said.

Regarding concerns for Santiam Canyon, Bryant explained that the the “heaviest rain will be north of those burn areas,” and noted that landslides not out of the range of possibility, but heaviest rain will be in the gorge and southwest Washington.

Their main message for people heading into this is to not drive into standing water. They also say if you’re in an area where your access could be cut off by flooding, make sure you have all the supplies you need, or better yet find somewhere else to stay for a couple days.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Oregon Emergency Management to find out what their plans are to keep people safe and haven’t heard back.