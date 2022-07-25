PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are expected to hit the triple-digits for a few days amid a longer heat wave during the last full week of July, resulting in officials declaring heat emergencies around the region.
Below is a list of emergency resources residents may need in the event of a power outage or other extreme heat-related event.
Outages
PGE outage maps (Note: You can use a link on the map to also report an outage)
Pacific Power outage map
How to report an outage with Pacific Power
Clack Public Utilities outage maps
How to report an outage with Clack Public Utilities
Roads and Transportation
TriMet alerts latest
C-TRAN latest
Cooling Shelters
211Info details here
Cooling shelters in Multnomah County
Cooling shelters in Washington County
Cooling shelters in Clackamas County
Cooling shelters in Clark County
