PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temperatures are expected to hit the triple-digits for a few days amid a longer heat wave during the last full week of July, resulting in officials declaring heat emergencies around the region.

Below is a list of emergency resources residents may need in the event of a power outage or other extreme heat-related event.

Outages

PGE outage maps (Note: You can use a link on the map to also report an outage)

Pacific Power outage map

How to report an outage with Pacific Power

Clack Public Utilities outage maps

How to report an outage with Clack Public Utilities

Roads and Transportation

TriMet alerts latest

C-TRAN latest

Cooling Shelters

211Info details here

Cooling shelters in Multnomah County

Cooling shelters in Washington County

Cooling shelters in Clackamas County

Cooling shelters in Clark County

