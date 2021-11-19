Oregon to see a rare dry November weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Showers are coming to an end Friday morning, as the wet system clears out of the area. Fog also lingers in some areas but will clear out soon. Only a few showers will remain Friday morning in the valley.

A ridge of high pressure is building off the coast and that will lead to a rare dry November weekend, with areas of sunshine from the Cascades out to the coast both Saturday and Sunday. The wind will also be light.

Overnight lows Friday will cool off under clearing skies. That trend will continue over the weekend. Lows over the weekend will be in the 30s in the valley and 40s along the coast. Afternoon highs will rebound into the mid 50s along the coast and the valley both Saturday and Sunday. Looks like a great weekend get outside and get those leaves raked up, take a hike, or head to the coast for some great fall weather.

Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday week, I do not expect any significant travel related weather problems across the area as temperatures will remain above freezing, even in the Cascade passes.