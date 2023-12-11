PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new week brings drier skies and mild daytime highs.

Those afternoon highs this week will hover right around 50 degrees throughout the Portland metro, but the morning lows will stay in the upper 30s or low 40s, except for Monday morning. That’s right — we’ll see a warm start to our Monday with temps in the mid- to upper-40s!

There is also a chance for areas of fog to develop Monday morning both in the Columbia River Gorge and up and down the Willamette Valley. Besides the morning fog, our Monday commute into work could also be greeted with a lingering light rain shower.

But once we get to our mid-morning hours and into the rest of our Monday, we stay mainly dry until late Wednesday night.

So following a week with two different atmospheric river events, this week will look a lot different and a whole lot less wet.

Thanks to those two events, we have already surpassed our monthly average of rainfall just nine days into December as Portland has now totaled just over 6 inches of rain.

This weekend, the Oregon shoreline got hit the hardest. As we wrapped our Sunday, Astoria was near 9 inches or total rain for the month of December.

It’s probably safe to say many are ready for this week of drier weather.

Stay with the KOIN 6 Weather Team for all the latest details.