Oregon trick and treat: Halloween windy and sunny

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It took two weeks to break out of a gloomy and wet pattern, but we finally managed to do it for Halloween weekend.

The sun will be back out Sunday after a few morning clouds. We haven’t had sunshine in Portland since October 15 and 16! It makes the forecast even more special. Expect temperatures to be cool in the morning, but right around average in the lower to mid 40s.

The afternoon should stay around the mid to upper 50s. Fewer clouds in the afternoon, more sunshine. Most locations west of the Cascades should top off around that mark. Cooler once again for central Oregon, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

A reminder that it will once again be breezy, with sustained wind speeds around 20 mph. Saturday brought a wind gust in that was 41 mph.

It will be a nice day to rake the leaves, but your pile may just end up blowing into the neighbor’s yard. You may wait it out until Tuesday after another system scoots through Monday. The wind will stick around through the day and it will continue on Monday.

If you’re planning on heading out with the kiddos on Sunday evening, it will be dark out by 6 p.m. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s and cooling into the 40s quickly. It will be a chilly night with that breeze out there. Make sure you have some gloves or something to keep you warm by dark.

Go ahead and cycle through the images below to get a visual idea of the clouds Sunday. The Cloudcast does a good job depicting the morning clouds versus the evening clouds. You will also see the recent sky cover graphic that tells the story of the last two weeks.