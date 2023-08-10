PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With six, or so, weeks left in summer, it looks like the region is about to experience the hottest stretch of days so far this season.

“We have yet to hit the triple digits this summer,” said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern. “If we’re going to do it this summer, it certainly makes sense to warm up in August. We’re in the heat of the summer and have had triple-digit heat waves plenty of times in years past.”

While temperatures in the Portland area have steadily risen since Tuesday, the warming trend will turn into a heat wave by the time the weekend rolls through. Starting Sunday, temperatures will be pushing into the mid- to upper-90s and there’s a good chance they will go up from there.

“Portland doesn’t always hit the triple digits, but in recent years it seems to be the normal for at least one day during the summer months.” said KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart. “Recent weather models are trending hotter than 100 degrees. So, at least hitting the century mark is a very real possibility next week.”

If the forecast holds, and temperatures do indeed push above 100, it will be the hottest it has been since the mercury hit 98 in Portland on July 5. And, don’t expect much cooling after the sun sets. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure parked off shore, temperatures are expected hover in the 70s during the overnight hours.

As of Thursday morning, no weather watches or warnings for the heat have been issued by the National Weather Service, but the KOIN 6 weather team expects that will change.

“Given Portland’s previous heat waves this summer; a watch or warning will likely come together in the coming days,” Cozart said. “If it’s not for heat, it might be for an increased chance of wildfire activity.”

Health experts say it is important for people to pay attention to weather forecasts, stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during periods of extreme heat.

Stick with KOIN 6 News and KOIN 6 Weather for more on this developing story.