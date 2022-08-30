FILE: Snow lies on the bank along the Willamette River near the Hawthorne Bridge, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for the 2022-2023 season.

According to North America’s oldest continuously published periodical, winter will be mild and a little dry for much of the Pacific Northwest.

“Winter temperatures will be milder than normal, with slightly below-normal precipitation and snowfall,” Old Farmer’s Almanac announced. “The coldest periods will be in mid-November and early and late December. The snowiest period will be in mid-November.”

This is a slightly different prediction compared to the competing Farmer’s Almanac publication, which predicts more normal precipitation levels for the Pacific Northwest.

2022-2023 Winter predictions. | Graphics by the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

For much of Central and Eastern Oregon, the Almanac is also predicting a winter with ample rain and temperatures that hover several degrees above the historical average. This will reportedly not be the case for the central, southern and eastern states.

“The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling ‘A Tale of Two Tale of Two Winters’ because — as the large U.S. map above shows — the weather this winter will split the country in two,” the publication stated. “Your region will be very cold or mild.”

The almanac is also predicting a warm-than-usual summer with extra rain for the Pacific Northwest.

2023 summer predictions by the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Graphics courtesy Old Farmer’s Almanac

