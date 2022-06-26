PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A scorcher is on the way Sunday. The hottest temperatures in the Portland metro since the great heatwave of 2021 are on the way.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for western Oregon and Washington through Monday. Highs of near 100 are expected for Portland Sunday. I am calling for 100 in Portland!

There is no rain in the forecast for at least the next 7 days and that leads us into the 4th of July holiday weekend.

Sunday is the year-anniversary of the triple digit heat wave that gripped Portland and Oregon for a full week.





Stay cool! Check on pets and the elderly.