PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Temperatures could reach the 90s in the Willamette Valley ahead of the Fourth of July.

The latest data provided by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center shows that the region has a 60% to 80% chance of above-normal temperatures between July 1 and July 5.

“Normal highs for those dates are around 78 to 81 degrees along the I-5 corridor and 63 to 67 degrees at the coast,” the NWS said.

The NWS data also shows that there is a 45% to 65% chance of temperatures exceeding 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday.

“With probabilities this high, a heads-up is in order that the holiday weekend could produce a moderate heat risk for those spending extended time outdoors if temperatures do rise into the 90s,” the NWS said.

The 6-to-10-day temperature outlook. (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)

Seasonal temperature outlook for July-Sept. (Graphics courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.)

Seasonal precipitation outlook for July-Sept.

Oregon and most of Washington are predicted to have a 50% to 60% chance of above-average temperatures between July and September, the NWS predicts. During this time, Northwest Oregon and Western Washington are also forecast to see below-average rainfall.

The rest of Oregon and Washington, meanwhile, currently have an equal chance of normal, above-average or below-average amounts of precipitation.