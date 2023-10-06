PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer and drier weekend weather will make for the perfect leaf-peeping conditions around Oregon and Washington. Fall colors are starting to ramp up and will only become stronger in the coming weeks.

The star attraction to Portland’s fall colors after the first week of October is the locust, ash, sweet gum, and select maple species. That’s giving Bridge City a nice pop of yellow, red, and maroon.

Tree species progression in their fall foliage display as of October 6, 2023

A splash of orange is now in the mix and will grow with intensity as many of the oak trees begin to shed their summer green.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Oregon and Washington’s peak fall foliage forecast for October into November

Much of Willamette Valley and western Oregon and Washing sees its peak fall foliage by the middle of October. That’s in just a week or two. With cooler and wetter weather expected next week, that will only help to speed up Oregon and Washington’s fall foliage.

Stronger fall winds could bring some autumn colors to the ground earlier than expected as the first full week of October comes to an end

The biggest threat to Oregon and Washington’s fall colors is the autumn winds. Stronger winds are expected for the end of the first week of October. That has the potential to remove fall leaves prematurely and remains the biggest threat through the end of the season.

Fall colors are expected to last through much of the Pacific Northwest through the end of October and into the first half of November.