PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah and Clark counties are opening severe weather shelters and warming locations amid a spell of freezing temperatures and expectations of more snowfall in the region.

Multnomah County

Temps are expected to dip as low as 22 degrees Wednesday night with snow possible in the Portland metro area, the City of Portland said. The City of Portland and Multnomah County declared a state of emergency and are opening four severe weather centers 8 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday.

The shelters will offer a combined capacity of 500 beds and will not turn away those seeking shelter, the City of Portland said — noting shelters will accept pets and are accessible for those with disabilities.

Interactive map of Multnomah County warming shelter locations

Portland severe weather shelter locations:

Arbor Lodge at 7440 North Denver Avenue, at the corner of North Lombard and North Denver.

at 7440 North Denver Avenue, at the corner of North Lombard and North Denver. Charles Jordan Community Center at 9009 North Foss Ave.

at 9009 North Foss Ave. Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium at 5325 North Williams Ave.

at 5325 North Williams Ave. East Portland Community Center at 740 SE 106th Ave.

Additionally, Gresham Library and Hollywood Library will open at 9 a.m. as extra warming locations.

Starting 6 p.m. Wednesday, TriMet is offering rides to warming shelters through 12 p.m. Sunday. The city says TriMet will also not turn anyone away who is riding to or from shelter including those who cannot afford fare during the state of emergency.

The city said additional information on warming shelters and transportation can be found by calling 211.

Clark County

Clark County also announced a daytime warming shelter location at St. Paul’s Basement at 1309 Franklin St. in Vancouver. A Vancouver overnight shelter will be open at 6 p.m. at the Washougal Community Center at 1681 C St.

Clark County warming locations

Additionally, the county said Fort Vancouver Regional Library locations will be open as warming shelters with several locations including Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield and Yacolt.