PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest continues to feel more like fall as strong winds move into the region with the next cold front, dropping temperatures and precipitation in the form of rain in the valley and even snow in the mountains.

Temperatures will only make it into the low to mid-50s Tuesday afternoon. That comes as heavy rain is expected to increase across the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Rain will become heavy at times during the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain accumulation will quickly start to climb as and continue into Wednesday and Thursday before showers start to slow.

These cooler conditions and the next round wet weather will help drop the snow elevation to nearly 2,500 ft. through the end of the week. Accumulating snow is likely above 3,500 ft. That includes the mountain passes and Oregon and Washington’s highest peaks.

Portland will see its own taste of winter-like weather with the first round of frost possible by the weekend.

Skies will begin to cool as temperatures plummet during the early morning hours. Afternoon temperatures aren’t expected to start rebounding until the middle of next week.