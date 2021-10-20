Oregon Wednesday: Dry time limited as rain, wind budge in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Budge over, here comes the rain and the wind! The weather pattern is shifting from high pressure to low pressure Wednesday morning, which means dry time to rain.

The day will start with showers and it will likely finish with just clouds. When you’re setting the kids off to the school bus early in the morning, make sure they have that rain jacket. Don’t let them skip out the door without one. It’s not going to be a day where the rain is coming down from sunrise to sunset, but there will be some steady moments before lunch.

There may be a few cells in the morning that punch out moderate to heavy showers. This may slow down your morning commute, or you may want to make the decision to take public transportation over the bike on Wednesday. It will also be windy! We have a southerly wind coming in and there may be some gusts to 30 mph. The strongest wind will come out of the Oregon coast.

There will be some moisture into the western side of the Gorge in Wednesday morning as well. Mostly cloudy for The Dalles down to Madras, but we can’t rule out an isolated shower. By sunset, I expect mostly cloudy conditions across the state.

It’s possible that you may find a break in that layer of clouds for a quick moment of sunshine (limited). It will start drying out in the afternoon, so do not count on a wash out. Cycle through the graphic slideshow below and you can find the forecast rain total in Oregon. Rain totals nearly at a quarter-of-an-inch by the morning, which means the heaviest of the rain happens in the early hours. Any rain for central Oregon will arrive overnight and likely will be out for the forecast during the day. Rain totals pushing half-an-inch for the coast.

Lastly, temperatures are going to be below average Wednesday. I don’t expect it to be one of those days that we are 10 to 15 degrees below average, but it will be cool. Temperatures in the afternoon warming to near 60 degrees. The warmest cities will come out of central Oregon.