Oregon’s forecast for when Santa arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just more night until Santa arrives!

Upon waking Wednesday, many will not see a white blanket of snow in their yards. Instead, the chance for rain showers lingers into Christmas morning.

Snow levels will dip to around 2,000 feet through early Wednesday. Flurries could fly in some neighborhoods up at elevation. But even neighborhoods around Portland that are notorious for snowfall, like the West Hills, will likely head in and out of Christmas snow-free.

It all starts with a cold front offshore that will bring rain showers inland. The coast will see a threat for rain showers throughout Tuesday afternoon. Showers arrive in Portland by Christmas Eve. Aside from wet roadways, there shouldn’t be any travel hazards throughout the valley through the Christmas holiday.

With near-freezing temperatures hovering throughout the Columbia River Gorge, areas from Cascade Locks to Hood River could wake up to a wintry mix of snow and/or freezing rain. Little to no accumulation of snow or ice is expected. Make sure to check pass conditions around Mt. Hood Wednesday morning. Light snowfall around 1-2 inches is possible along Hwy 35 and Hwy 26.

If you’re able to find time to ski or snowboard this week, expect good conditions on the slopes. A light round of snow through early Christmas Day will make for some nice riding conditions up at our local resorts. We’ll repeat a new round of snow again come Saturday into Sunday.

Enjoy the holidays!