PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not very often you can wear shorts and t-shirts in early October, but now is the time.

Temperatures will be above average for another day around Portland. The morning will start with low clouds and patchy fog. Those clouds will dissipate through the morning, allowing for blue sky and sunshine to return for the afternoon.

Portland will have a morning temperature in the mid 50s. There will be some outlying areas that fall into the upper 40s. The afternoon temperature will warm to the mid to upper 70s in the northern Willamette Valley. That will cut off our string of 80-degree days. Usually I would say that would be it, but we are expected to see a return to the 80s near the end of the week.

There may be some patchy drizzle in the morning fog for the coast. Temperatures in the 60s for Lincoln City and points north. Clouds will be stubborn, but you may get some blue sky coming through. The rest of the state will be mostly clear, dry and warm.