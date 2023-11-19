PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Colder air moves into the region for Sunday morning, but Sunday afternoon — and Thanksgiving Day — look dry.

But look for snow in the mountains. Snow levels could drop to 3000 feet by Sunday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Cascades in Washington and Oregon through Sunday night. Anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow is possible near Government Camp.

The day planner for November 19, 2023 (KOIN)

Mount St. Helens could see 6-14 inches of snow, while Mount Hood could get 5-16 inches and Mount Bacherlor 7-14 inches by Sunday night.

But the outlook for Thanksgiving Day looks sunny and dry.