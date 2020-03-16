Our final stretch of winter is going to prep us for spring!

1  of  67
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just like that, we are only a few days out from spring and the weather is starting to reflect that. Now we did have one late surge of winter on Saturday that brought that snow to the valley floor, but now we are working in some warmer spring temperatures.

Your Monday will start with some cooler temperatures, still a bit of that cold winter air around the Pacific Northwest. That afternoon should warm up quickly, bringing our temperatures to the mid to upper 50s. That sunshine will melt any of that lingering snowfall quickly. Be weary of some strong wind tomorrow coming out of the Gorge. We may have wind pushing about 20 mph at times.

Notice that we are either near average or slightly above average for the week. Models are a bit conflicting towards the end of the week, but overall, they are trending warmer. If we are lucky we will see some mid 60s by the weekend. There is a small chance that the temperatures go the opposite direction and we trend a bit cooler based off that one weather model.

  • Temperature Trend
  • Previous High Temps

There is no rain in the forecast at this time. We will keep an eye on that late week system and possible rain south of Salem on Wednesday with a weak disturbance.

