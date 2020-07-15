Our first 4-day stretch of 80-degree temperatures is finally here

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you realized that we haven’t had an extended stretch of heat this summer? There have been a few days here or there, but we just haven’t had that full week of summer quite yet.

In fact, we have only had one day in the 90s this summer; there have been two this year, but one fell in May before summer officially started. We actually have to go all the way back to May to even find three days in a row of 80 degrees or above for Portland, making this week a bit special for us. I believe that will change this week (depending on Thursday) after we hit 80 degrees on Monday, and we will likely see a stretch of heat roll in by next week as well. As of right now, we have had zero back-to-back 90-degree days in Portland. (We haven’t even mustered together a week of 80s yet.)

This is a view of the West Coast on July 14 around mid-day. Very little cloud cover outside of areas of the California coast. High pressure building across the region has helped limit the marine clouds, keeping most locations bright and sunny. Many mornings this month have started with morning clouds, which has helped keep the temperatures around average or below. Although we are still somewhat attached to the cooler marine air, it’s not as strong as other days this month.

Here is a bar graph of the daily high and low temperatures for the Portland International Airport for the next 10 days. This is just a computer model generated as a bar graph to help display the daily temperature.

Do you spot July 20-22? It’s our first potential back-to-back 90 degree days, and dare I say three in a row? This will be the opposite of how we started the month off and quite frankly, summer.

What is the deal with our cooler temperatures? We haven’t had our traditional summer heat weather pattern for longer than a few days.

However, that does look to change a bit as we enter next week. A large subtropical high will build to the west, pushing the cooler systems to the north of us, and at this time the temperatures will heat up on the southwest extending that tongue of warmer air. If we can eventually crank the east wind too, we will start to see some real summer heat. We get pretty close to this to start next week. Of course, that forecast is up in the air, but confidence is increasing that we will have a stretch of heat by Monday.