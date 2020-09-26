Our first weekend of fall is going to be a nice one

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –– Our first weekend of Fall is going to feel just like it should. Leaves starting to change colors and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Bringing some scattered showers to start the weekend and then finishing with sunshine and lovely weather. The best of the Pacific Northwest (PNW) all wrapped up in a Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a few locations and moments you may have to be wary of but overall, not bad. Saturday is going to come with isolated to scattered showers. It will mostly be the morning hours that you have to be prepared for but a few showers in the afternoon are possible, too. I don’t think we avoid the sunshine on Saturday, we should have some nice sun breaks between the passing clouds and showers. Temperatures in the 60s for most.

Below is a good example of what the day will look like on Saturday. Just a few showers, with the bulk of the moisture to the north, so I would say if you’re along the foothills of the Cascades in Washington, that you may have a few more showers than the rest. There will be some moments that are a bit more breezy for the Columbia River Gorge, too. Wind pushing the 20 mph range out of the west for most. Showers taper off by the time we get to Sunday and it should turn out to be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures get that extra kick too, with highs in the 70s to mid-70s.

What exactly is the difference between the two days? Well, we will mostly have a zonal flow aloft, where that jet is moving west to east. This will keep a small chance for some showers and cooler temperatures. By Sunday, you’ll notice the high pressure building off the coast of California. That is going to be the push of the jet stream to the north and what looks like a hill developing. It’s going to be that ridge that helps clear conditions up and brings some heat in. That is just the start of what may be an extended stretch of warm and dry weather for the west coast.