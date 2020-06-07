Our first weekend of June is going to end breezy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An area of low pressure bringing in cooler temperatures and creating some instability will try to scoot out of the Pacific Northwest Sunday. A chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, but the largest impact will likely be the increase in wind intensity come tomorrow. A majority of Oregon and Washington will see the sustained wind speed jump up to about 10 – 15 mph, but it’s going to be areas from The Dalles to Arlington that will likely see the strength of this wind in the Gorge. Behind that, the Oregon coast will see a decent gust or two, likely pushing near 30 mph. For Portland and Vancouver and our nearby communities, I would be prepared for some gusty moments again that may push into the 20 mph threshold.

Below is an idea of the temperature and wind near the surface across the two states. Temperatures once again below average by a good 10 to 15 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in place Sunday morning at 8 AM until Monday at 2 AM for those locations in the graphic below. That includes areas like The Dalles and Arlington and all the communities in between and nearby. Portions of Gilliam, Kittitas, Klickitat, and Wasco counties that are near the Columbia River will be dealing with that intensity.

The wind gust forecast coming out of The Dalles the next 24 hours appears to keep the wind going pretty strong on and off. The strongest of the wind likely to occur later in the day on Sunday, with the potential for those moments that may push the mid 50s. Once we settle down and that area of low pressure is completely out of range, we should see the wind slowing down by Monday.