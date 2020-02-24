Our last week of February is looking rather dry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a busy Sunday, we will start to clear out the clutter and bring back some dry and sunny spring-like weather in Portland. We’ve been stuck in a pattern that has brought some rain on the weekend but sunshine during the week. That has been going on for nearly two weeks now. With a weak disturbance or two trying to push through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday and Wednesday, we can’t rule out some clouds or an isolated shower. The clouds will impact the valley, but the rain will likely stick to the coast. No worries, sunshine for all by Thursday





So if you were to deal with rain, when would it be? Those rain chances will be very limited around Portland by midweek. However, the possibility for some leftover moisture on Monday morning could produce a few isolated showers. We will call Monday mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. We soar back to above-average temperatures in the upper 50s and then likely the 60s by the time we get to Thursday.





How about the wind? That will settle down as we enter our Monday morning. It may be a little stronger east of the Cascades, but expecting conditions to become more stable and balanced by late morning. That will help calm down the wind across the whole state. Lastly, a chance for some morning fog as temperatures drop overnight. The wind may be enough to mix us out, but just be prepared for some patchy fog on your morning commute in those areas where the wind is stale. Have a great week!