Out the door forecast for your upcoming week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Another work and school week is upon us and if you’re hoping to get out and about for a bike ride or just need to do some yard cleaning, there should be ample time to get that finished before our next rainmaker. Both Monday and Tuesday should bring plenty of sunshine and dry time to the forecast. There will be a weak disturbance on Wednesday that will bring more clouds and potentially a quick splash, but overall, dry.

What about our temperatures? Will we luck out with some 60s or fall into a cold rut? Well not much fluctuation this week, a 5 to 7 degree spread from the average at most, but we will be pretty close to average. The nicest day this week will probably fall on Tuesday. Temperatures may push around 60 degrees, which is more like a late March, early April type day. Then eventually with that system that will arrive on Friday, the temperatures take a hit with a daytime high likely in the upper 40s.

Thursday, March, 19 is the spring equinox and that means we are coming close to wrapping up winter. Weather models are bringing in more mountain snow at the end of the week and the potential for some snow to the foothills and higher elevations around the valley.