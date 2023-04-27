PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest round of warmer weather keeps Portland nearly 10 to 20 degrees above normal for the end of April.

This latest heat wave has helped bring Oregonians and Washingtonians alike out of hibernation.

Cooler than average temperatures come to an end in Portland this week

Hidden threats return to parts of the Pacific Northwest this week as the higher terrain thaws. The high peaks of Washington and Oregon’s Cascades have sat below average for much of the month of April.

This cooler weather pattern also came with a surplus in snowfall. Now, as temperatures warm, that snow begins to melt.

Elevated avalanche danger in western Oregon and Washington through Saturday

The melting process brings an elevated risk of avalanches for parts of Washington Cascades and the Mt. Hood area. The National Weather Service posted an avalanche bulletin for an elevated avalanche danger lasting through Saturday evening.

Hiking forecast through the weekend

Hiking boots are a must for those hiking below the snow line. That’s where muddy conditions are likely below 3,000 ft. Wet rocks may be slippery in spots as snowmelt keeps the landscape wet through the weekend.

Finding relief from the heat in local streams and rivers can also be a hidden danger.

Dangerously cold waters remain in Oregon and Washington’s rivers

Rivers and streams will be running higher than normal this weekend due to the sudden melting trend seen high in elevation. A life jacket is a must for those boating or spending time on or near the water this week. Cold water sock is the biggest threat in the days to come.

Staying close to home this week? Don’t miss the opportunity to spend any time outside.

Portland’s Grillin’ Forecast through the weekend

Grilling or picnics will be the easiest way to soak up Oregon and Washington’s latest heat wave after nearly six months of cooler-than-normal conditions.